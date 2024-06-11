Blue water phenomenon attracts villagers in Maha's Dharashiv





The spot inspection suggested that the blue hue was not a natural phenomenon.





An official said a colour box had accidentally fallen and mixed with the rainwater, causing the colour change.





"There was lightning reported in the area, but the blue water is the result of rainwater mixed with the contents of a colour box," an official from Tuljapur tehsil said. -- PTI

The flow of blue water after heavy rainfall in Mhasla village in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra drew attention when videos of the unusual occurrence went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.