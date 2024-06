The Keonjhar MLA was selected for the top post at the BJP legislature party meeting in Bhubaneswar.





Apart from Singh, Union minister Bhupender Yadav attended the meeting as observer. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.