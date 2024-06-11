BJP legislature party meeting to choose Odisha CM begins

BJP legislature party meeting to choose Odisha CM beginsJune 11, 2024 16:45
Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav are observers
The BJP legislature party meeting to select the chief minister of Odisha began here on Tuesday evening, a party leader said. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav are attending the meeting as observers, he said.
TOP STORIES
Modi 3.0 mantris off to quick start, priority for 100-day action plan
Signalling both change and continuity, India's new government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term, got into work gear on Tuesday with cabinet ministers and ministers of state filing into their respective...