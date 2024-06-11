RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP legislature party meeting to choose Odisha CM begins
June 11, 2024  16:45
Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav are observers
The BJP legislature party meeting to select the chief minister of Odisha began here on Tuesday evening, a party leader said. Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav are attending the meeting as observers, he said.
