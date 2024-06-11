RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Annapurna Devi takes charge
June 11, 2024  13:27
Annapurna Devi assumes the office of Minister of Women and Child Development. With her is Smriti Irani who held the portfolio in the last term. 
