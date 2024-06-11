Annapurna Devi takes charge

Sign inCreate Account
'Whenever my daughter gets married I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat.'
The ball had crossed the boundary ropes but it was deemed dead as Mahmudullah opted for DRS and got the decision overturned.
'Akhilesh Yadav made voters think why is the BJP asking for 400 paar.' 'They understood his words and believed the BJP wanted 400 paar only to demolish the Constitution and end reservations.'
Anushka Sharma, along with Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), Devisha Shetty (Suryakumar Yadav's wife) and Dhanashree Verma (Yuzvendra Chahal's wife), brought their star power to the stands during India's nail-biting T20 World Cup...
'Hindutva will not win any elections. Hindutva as a political plank never works.'