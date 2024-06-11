RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ajit thanks Sharad Pawar for leading NCP for 24 yrs
June 11, 2024  00:47
Ajit Pawar (left) and uncle Sharad Pawar/File image
Ajit Pawar (left) and uncle Sharad Pawar/File image
NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday used the party's foundation day platform to thank his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar for leading the party since its inception in 1999, days after the NCP suffered a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. 

Addressing a party function in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar reaffirmed the NCP's stance of not settling for any position lower than a Cabinet berth in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government. 

"We made it clear to the BJP that we will not accept any post lower than the Cabinet portfolio. They told us that they need to give Cabinet posts to many of its constituents," he said. 

In an apparent bid to dispel perceptions of NCP's disappointment over Cabinet berth allocation, he added, "We are still a part of the NDA." 

He also claimed the NDA current strength at 284 will cross the 300 mark in the coming months. 

In the recent general elections, the NCP under Ajit Pawar managed to secure only one of the four seats it contested, while the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar won eight out of ten constituencies it contested. 

Notably, Ajit's wife, Sunetra Pawar, lost to her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule in the Pawar stronghold of Baramati. 

"I wish to thank Sharad Pawar for leading the party for the last 24 years, along with those who have remained with it since its inception," Ajit Pawar said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack

A massive manhunt is underway for three foreign terrorists, possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that resulted in the loss of nine lives, including a two-year-old,...

Satnami protest turns violent in Chhattisgarh, many hurt; vehicles torched
Satnami protest turns violent in Chhattisgarh, many hurt; vehicles torched

Several police personnel were injured in the stone pelting, an official said, adding Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was briefed on the situation by the chief secretary and the DGP.

Cat or leopard? Delhi police reveal mystery over animal at Modi oath taking
Cat or leopard? Delhi police reveal mystery over animal at Modi oath taking

The Delhi police, however, said in a statement on 'X' that the animal seen in the video is a 'common house cat'.

T20 WC: South Africa edge Bangladesh; qualify for Super 8
T20 WC: South Africa edge Bangladesh; qualify for Super 8

South Africa created history as they defended the lowest ever total in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing
Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing

Former captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the Pakistan playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances