'400 paar' fuelled Constitution, quota fears: Shinde
June 11, 2024  21:27
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/ANI Photo
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said there was apprehension among people about changing Constitution and removing reservations following the '400 paar' pitch in the recent Lok Sabha elections. 

The BJP had set itself a target of winning 400 plus seats, including its NDA partners' haul. 

"We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative (by the opposition). We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra," Shinde said at a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices in Mumbai. 

"Due to "400 paar' (slogan), people thought that there may be some "gadbad' (hanky-panky) in future on issues like changing the Constitution and removing reservations," said Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena won seven of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the state. -- PTI
