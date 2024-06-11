RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
28 Modi ministers face criminal cases: ADR
June 11, 2024  17:53
PM Narendra Modi hold first cabinet meeting of third term in New Delhi/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi hold first cabinet meeting of third term in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Twenty-eight ministers in the third Narendra Modi government have criminal cases against them with 19 of them facing serious charges such as attempted murder, crimes against women and hate speech, poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms said. 

Among the ministers facing the most severe allegations, two have declared cases related to attempt to murder under Indian Penal Code section 307. 

They are Shantanu Thakur, minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways, and Sukanta Majumdar, minister of state for education and Development of North Eastern Region, the ADR said. 

The ADR report also highlighted that five ministers have cases related to crimes against women. 

They are Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Thakur, Majumdar, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. 

Additionally, the ADR report identifies eight ministers with cases related to hate speech. 

A total of 28 out of 71 ministers (39 per cent) have declared criminal cases, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!
800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!

6,000 free tickets for Friday's training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered in small additions for hundreds of Euros

Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against his close friend, police sources said.

Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These Shoes In The Rain!
Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These Shoes In The Rain!

As romantic and refreshing rains are, it's that season of the year when functionality precedes fashion.

13-year-old boy sent bomb threat to Delhi airport 'just for fun', detained
13-year-old boy sent bomb threat to Delhi airport 'just for fun', detained

The boy wanted to check whether it could be traced back to him or not, police said.

No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood
No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood

It is often speculated that Pakistan team has two factions -- one led by skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is under Shaheen Shah Afridi's control.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances