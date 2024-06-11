1 terrorist killed in J-K encounter: Minister





Security forces moved in quickly as the terrorists attacked the home of a civilian, and a terrorist was neutralised.





A civilian was also reportedly killed, but there was no official confirmation of the same.





Jitendra Singh, minister of state incharge of the Prime Minister's Office, posted on X:





'I am in continuous online contact with DC #Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot.





'The owner of the house that was attacked (name not to be disclosed) is also in touch on mobile phone. Joint police & para military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far. I and my office are in constant touch and keeping a close watch on the developments.'





Details soon.

