1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Kathua

1 terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's KathuaJune 11, 2024 22:20
Representational image
A terrorist was shot dead by security forces during an encounter after ultras on Tuesday evening opened fire at a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.
The terrorists struck Saida Sukhal village near Koota Mode in the Hiranagar sector, a police spokesperson said, adding that details of the incident are awaited.
Officials said police and other security forces were rushed to the village following suspicious movement of three persons around 7.45 pm.
A couple of gunshots were heard, believed to be fired by the suspected terrorists, after some people raised an alarm, they said.
One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing and a search operation is on to track down the other terrorists believed to be holed up in the village, the officials said.
TOP STORIES
Listed private life insurers' FY24 margins fell on rise in Ulip share
All the four listed private life insurance companies recorded a drop in value of new business (VNB) margin in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) as compared to FY23. This is because of a higher share of unit-linked insurance plans...