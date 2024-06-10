Yogi meets Shah

Sign inCreate Account
While the coalition will not be unstable because of pressures, the effort from partners will be to constantly remind the central government and the BJP how much it is dependent on them.
As Modi's government embarks on its third term, apart from ensuring these schemes boost India's green mobility, addressing bottlenecks like battery swapping and meeting PLI deadlines are likely to be the government's major tasks.
The actor who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Pavi Caretaker, has a wardrobe full of gorgeous fits.
Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and claimed that it is providing outplacement support for their smooth transition, according to a company statement. Paytm's sales...
Rishabh Pant took three catches in India's narrow win over Pakistan on Sunday and fielding Coach T Dilip was quick to appreciate the efforts of his wards.