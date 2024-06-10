RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Yogi goes a-visiting
June 10, 2024  12:28
image
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari in Delhi.
TOP STORIES

Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus

Ramoji Rao lived as the interface between business and politics and was an active participant in both for most of his remarkable life.

'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'

rediffGURU Shalini Singh, dating coach and founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service, offers advice on issues relating to love and compatibility in marriage, dating and more.

Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government in its third term must tackle the problem of unemployment in the country, especially in the unorganised sector and in small and medium enterprises, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv...

Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

Rizwan's poor strike rate and struggle in the middle was panned by Pakistan and Indian cricket fans alike, with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also chiming in.

Manipur CM's advance security convoy ambushed, 1 injured

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

