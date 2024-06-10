RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will Suresh Gopi step down as minister?
June 10, 2024  12:06
Suresh Gopi takes oath
The Modi ministry confronts its first crisis with Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi stating he wants to stay an ordinary MP and not a minister.

The actor politician was sworn in as a minister of state on Sunday evening. He is the first Bharatiya Janata Party candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.

Is Gopi disappointed that he was not appointed a Cabinet minister after his history victory? Or does he feel he would do better as an MP rather than an MoS?

Wait and watch... 
