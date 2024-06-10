Will Suresh Gopi step down as minister?





The actor politician was sworn in as a minister of state on Sunday evening. He is the first Bharatiya Janata Party candidate to be elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.





Is Gopi disappointed that he was not appointed a Cabinet minister after his history victory? Or does he feel he would do better as an MP rather than an MoS?





Wait and watch...

The Modi ministry confronts its first crisis with Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi stating he wants to stay an ordinary MP and not a minister.