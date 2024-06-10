RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will NOT resign from Council of Ministers: Gopi
June 10, 2024  15:24
Newly elected BJP MP from Kerala, Suresh Gopi, who took oath as Union Minister yesterday tweets, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala." 

Earlier, Krala BJP president, K Surendran, on Monday dismissed reports that there would be a change of guard in the party unit of the southern state. He also dismissed as "fake news" the reports about actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, allegedly expressing displeasure over not providing him with a Cabinet or MoS (Independent) charge in the Narendra Modi-led government. Gopi took oath as the Minister of State in the NDA government on Sunday.
