Who will be BJP president afterNadda?
June 10, 2024  00:17
After the swearing-in ceremony of the third Modi government's council of ministers, all eyes are now set on who would be the next president of the BJP as the party's incumbent chief J P Nadda has been inducted into the cabinet.

Besides Nadda, several other senior leaders, including Bhupender Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Dharmendra Pradhan, have also been sworn-in as cabinet ministers, paving the way for a new face to lead the BJP.        

Some of the former ministers who did not figure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new council of ministers are also expected to be drafted for roles in the party.

Nadda replaced Amit Shah as party president in January 2020 while other ministers who have led the party in the past include Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.

Nadda's extended term as the BJP chief was scheduled to end this month. 
