RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Was it a cat or leopard at Modi 3.0 swearing-in?
June 10, 2024  22:04
image
BJP MP Durga Das Uikey's oath-taking ceremony made a splash on Monday for the unlikeliest of reasons -- a video of a shadowy animal sauntering in the Rashtrapati Bhavan corridor that some wagered was a big cat, maybe even a leopard. 

The Delhi police, however, said in a statement on 'X' that the animal seen in the video is a "common house cat". 

As speculation swirled and the video of Uikey signing the register and walking towards President Droupadi Murmu with the mysterious four-legged animal in the background was circulated endlessly, a Delhi police official said there are only dogs and 'domestic' cats inside the presidential palace. 

There are no prior reports of any leopard seen in the presidential estate, a forest department official added in response to social media conjecture that the animal must be a leopard. 

"Just came across this viral video from the oath ceremony of @narendramodi ji held at @rashtrapatibhvn. As per the video, a leopard was seen roaming casually. Very risky," a social media user said on 'X'. 

Responding to the speculation, the police official said, "We checked with Rashtrapati Bhavan security whether the animal was a leopard after the video surfaced on social media. They said there was no leopard inside. There are only dogs and cats inside the President's House." 

That the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government took place before 8,000 guests in the forecourt of a brightly lit Rashtrapati Bhavan elicited more curiosity about the animal casually walking past in the columned corridor that formed the backdrop. 

Seeking to rein in speculation the Delhi police posted, "Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of oath taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal." 

"These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," it said. 

The Delhi Police had also been deployed for security at the event.

Caption: An animal can be on top of the steps, behind Tamta's left shoulder, during his swearing-in on Sunday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Did Pakistan's Imad Wasim deliberately waste balls?
Did Pakistan's Imad Wasim deliberately waste balls?

Former Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and the players, after their six-run loss to India on Sunday.

Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo
Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo

Jazz up your summer lunch plate with this tangy potato curry.

T20 WC: Bangladesh limit South Africa to 113
T20 WC: Bangladesh limit South Africa to 113

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed excelled in favourable conditions to help Bangladesh restrict South Africa to a modest 113/6.

Manipur awaits peace for a year, address it on priority: Bhagwat
Manipur awaits peace for a year, address it on priority: Bhagwat

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

Annapurna Devi succeeds Smriti Irani as women and child development minister
Annapurna Devi succeeds Smriti Irani as women and child development minister

With challenges such as raising the legal age of marriage for women, combating malnutrition among women and children, and addressing women's safety issues, the new ministers face a formidable agenda.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances