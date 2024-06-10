Vaishnaw gets I&B, Shekhawat gets culture

Vaishnaw gets I&B, Shekhawat gets cultureJune 10, 2024 20:05
Other ministerial announced are:
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gets culture and tourism portfolios, G Kishan Reddy coal and mines; Hardeep Singh Puri retains petroleum ministry.
Jual Oram gets tribal affairs portfolio, Giriraj Singh textiles portfolio; Bhupendra Yadav retains environment ministry.
Ashwini Vaishnaw retains railway and Meity portfolios, also gets charge of information and broadcasting ministry.
Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.