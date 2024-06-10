RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'There's a limit to Hindutva'
June 10, 2024  14:26
"People were asking, 'You showed us dreams, where are the results?' The general populace across the state celebrated the building of the Ram temple. It did not translate into votes because people thought it was long overdue, yet they did not look upon it as an achievement. Communal politics works best on negative sentiments, it doesn't build momentum on positive sentiments," Dr Shilp Shikha Singh, assistant professor at the Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow, tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih.

