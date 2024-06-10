RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The 1st file Modi signed today is on farmer funds
June 10, 2024  12:05
PM Modi with his staff
Taking charge as prime minister in his third term, Narendra Modi on Monday signed his first file authorising the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers. 

 After signing on to the release of funds, Modi said, Ours is a government fully committed to 'kisan kalyan' (farmers' welfare). It is, therefore, fitting that the first file signed on taking charge is related to it. We want to keep working even more for farmers and the agriculture sector in the times to come." 

 The decision signifies the government's commitment to farmers' welfare following the ruling National Democratic Alliance's poll win, albeit with some setback, especially in parts of rural India. 

It may be recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party had two MPs from Punjab in 2019, besides two won by its alliance partner. But this time, outrage over fielding union minister of state Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son ran over four farmers during the farm protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri; anger at the killing of a farm protester in Khanauri in February; and mismanagement of farm protests in Punjab, Haryana and western UP cost the party dearly with a complete rout in Punjab.
