TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu gets civil aviation

Among other portfolio announced by the government are:









Jitendra Singh back as minister with 6 portfolios, including independent charge for Science and Tech, Earth Sciences; to continue as MoS PMO.





RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is MoS (independent charge) in skill development ministry and MoS in education ministry.





Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav is MoS (independent charge) of Ayush ministry and MoS health.





TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu is new civil aviation minister, LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan gets food processing ministry.





Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi gets MSME ministry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD-U gets panchayati raj and animal husbandry.





Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to be minister for heavy industries and steel; Piyush Goyal retains commerce and industry.

Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.