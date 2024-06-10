RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu gets civil aviation
June 10, 2024  20:01
Among other portfolio announced by the government are:

Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.   

Jitendra Singh back as minister with 6 portfolios, including independent charge for Science and Tech, Earth Sciences; to continue as MoS PMO.   

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is MoS (independent charge) in skill development ministry and MoS in education ministry.   

Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav is MoS (independent charge) of Ayush ministry and MoS health.   

TDP leader K Ram Mohan Naidu is new civil aviation minister, LJP-RV leader Chirag Paswan gets food processing ministry.   

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi gets MSME ministry, Rajiv Ranjan Singh of JD-U gets panchayati raj and animal husbandry.   

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to be minister for heavy industries and steel; Piyush Goyal retains commerce and industry.  
Shrirang Barne, an MP of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, on Monday expressed disappointment over the party not getting a cabinet berth in the newly-formed Narendra Modi-led government and alleged partiality.

Ricky Ponting hailed Rohit Sharma's 'outstanding' captaincy in India's thrilling six-run win over Pakistan.

The Union Cabinet in its first meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved government assistance for the construction of three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has been reprimanded by the ICC for "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during his side's win over England in the T20 World Cup

The unease in India-Canada ties was on display when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday responded to a congratulatory message from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and said New Delhi looks forward to working with Ottawa based...

