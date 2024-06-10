RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TDP legislature party to meet tomorrow to elect Chandrababu as leader
June 10, 2024  17:04
image
The Telugu Desam Party Legislature Meeting will be held on June 11 to elect N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader, said a party spokesperson on Monday. Jyotshna Tirunagari said the meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday morning. 

"Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday). Naidu will be elected as the leader," Tirunagari told PTI.

Following this, leaders of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer and stake claim to form government, she said. According to Tirunagari, there could be an invitation from the Governor to form the government by Tuesday evening. Along with Naidu, more leaders could be sworn-in on Wednesday. 

Naidu is scheduled to take oath as CM at 11:27 am at Kesarapalli IT park near Gannavaram Airport. Tirunagari said some of the leaders who could take oath alongside Naidu could be finalised on Tuesday night. 

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ancelotti: Madrid will not participate in FIFA Club WC
Ancelotti: Madrid will not participate in FIFA Club WC

Real Madrid will decline FIFA's invitation to participate in the Club World Cup as the governing body have undervalued the compensation

Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack
Hunt on for Lashkar terrorists behind J-K bus attack

A massive manhunt is underway for three foreign terrorists, possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that resulted in the loss of nine lives, including a two-year-old,...

Demoralised Pakistan eye big win against Canada to stay alive
Demoralised Pakistan eye big win against Canada to stay alive

Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chance hinges on winning big in their last two games against Canada and Ireland.

Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!
Look, Who's Interviewing Bumrah!

Sanjana thanked Jasprit for the interview, who replied saying: 'Seeing you in 30 minutes,' to which she quipped, 'What's for dinner?'

Kumble: Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes
Kumble: Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes

Former cricketer Anil Kumble believes Jasprit Bumrah's adaptability and unique skill-set are crucial for India's T20 World Cup success

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances