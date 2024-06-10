RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM's advance convoy
June 10, 2024  13:01
The PM has yet to visit Manipur after the rioting and killings last year
Update: Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said. 

 The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53. 

 At least one security personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said. 

 "CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district, an official told PTI. Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday. PTI
