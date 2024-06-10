RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex in red after all-time high this morning
June 10, 2024  16:31
image
The stock indices closed with a marginal dip after both indices touched an all-time high during Monday's session. The Sensex touched a record high of 77,079 and the Nifty 50 reached 23,411 points. 

The Nifty 50 concluded with a decline of 0.13 percent at 23,259 and the Sensex declined 0.27 per cent at 76,490. On Monday, Dalal Street began trading with record highs, primarily driven by banking stocks and Reliance Industries. 

The Sensex touched a record high of 77,079.According to analysts, the market was watching the global factors today. Selloffs in Europe impacted the global market on Monday, driven by France's decision to call a snap election, affecting the euro, banking stocks, and government bonds, said Varun Aggarwal, MD, Profit Idea.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: 'New Zealand looked rusty and disorganised'
T20 WC: 'New Zealand looked rusty and disorganised'

Former player Ian Smith questioned New Zealand's preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Naidu's 'super six' poll promises come up against empty coffers
Naidu's 'super six' poll promises come up against empty coffers

The new TDP government will have to mop up over Rs 10,000 crore to fulfill the financial requirements for July, a retired senior bureaucrat said.

Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies
Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies

Nepal lost their Group D opener against the Netherlands in Dallas and next play Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, Florida on June 11 before moving to Kingstown.

Simple, Sweet Swathi
Simple, Sweet Swathi

The actor who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Pavi Caretaker, has a wardrobe full of gorgeous fits.

Champions Trophy: Will India accept Pakistan's proposal?
Champions Trophy: Will India accept Pakistan's proposal?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suggested Lahore as India's home base during next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances