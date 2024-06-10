Sensex in red after all-time high this morning





The Nifty 50 concluded with a decline of 0.13 percent at 23,259 and the Sensex declined 0.27 per cent at 76,490. On Monday, Dalal Street began trading with record highs, primarily driven by banking stocks and Reliance Industries.





The Sensex touched a record high of 77,079.According to analysts, the market was watching the global factors today. Selloffs in Europe impacted the global market on Monday, driven by France's decision to call a snap election, affecting the euro, banking stocks, and government bonds, said Varun Aggarwal, MD, Profit Idea.

The stock indices closed with a marginal dip after both indices touched an all-time high during Monday's session. The Sensex touched a record high of 77,079 and the Nifty 50 reached 23,411 points.