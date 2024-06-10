RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Scindia gets communications, northeast
June 10, 2024  20:13
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Among ministers of state, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD-U leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways. 

Mansukh Mandaviya gets labour, youth affairs and sports portfolios; Virendra Kumar retains social justice ministry.   

Annapurna Devi is new women and child development minister; Kiren Rijiju gets minority affairs portfolio, C R Paatil Jal Shakti.   

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is MoS for petroleum and tourism, George Kurian is MoS for minority affairs and animal husbandry.   

Jyotiraditya Scindia is cabinet minister for communications and development of northeastern region.   

TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 3.0: The Cabinet Meets
Modi 3.0: The Cabinet Meets

On Monday, June 10, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi held the first meeting of his Cabinet at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Modi's top 4 retain portfolios; Nadda gets health, Shivraj agri
Modi's top 4 retain portfolios; Nadda gets health, Shivraj agri

Among the new entrants to the Union cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the agriculture and rural development portfolios, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda the health portfolio and...

After leading BJP for 4 years, Nadda returns as health minister
After leading BJP for 4 years, Nadda returns as health minister

He served as the Union health minister in Modi's first term from November 9, 2014 to May 30, 2019.

Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes, says Kumble
Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes, says Kumble

Former cricketer Anil Kumble believes Jasprit Bumrah's adaptability and unique skill-set are crucial for India's T20 World Cup success

Meet India's new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Meet India's new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya replaced Anurag Thakur in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances