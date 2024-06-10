Scindia gets communications, northeast





Mansukh Mandaviya gets labour, youth affairs and sports portfolios; Virendra Kumar retains social justice ministry.





Annapurna Devi is new women and child development minister; Kiren Rijiju gets minority affairs portfolio, C R Paatil Jal Shakti.





Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is MoS for petroleum and tourism, George Kurian is MoS for minority affairs and animal husbandry.





Jyotiraditya Scindia is cabinet minister for communications and development of northeastern region.





TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.

Among ministers of state, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD-U leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways.