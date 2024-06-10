RS membership, place in govt sought for Sunetra





A letter written by NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar detailing these demands has been sent to Ajit Pawar, party functionaries said in Pune.





The party, founded by opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar, celebrated its 25th anniversary during the day.





"Sunetra Pawar should be sent to Rajya Sabha and must be given a state cabinet portfolio (MoS) in order to give strength to the party and the officer bearers," the letter written by Mankar said.





The NCP had refused to take the offer of minister of state with independent charge in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday after reiterating that its Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel must be made cabinet minister.





Sunetra Pawar had lost from Baramati Lok Sabha seat to sitting MP Supriya Sule in the recent general elections. -- PTI

