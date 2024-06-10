RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RS membership, place in govt sought for Sunetra
June 10, 2024  23:29
NCP-Sharad Pawar leader Supriya Sule with her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar (left)
The Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party on Monday passed a resolution demanding that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of party president and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, be sent to the Rajya Sabha and she be made a minister in the Union government. 

A letter written by NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar detailing these demands has been sent to Ajit Pawar, party functionaries said in Pune. 

The party, founded by opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar, celebrated its 25th anniversary during the day. 

"Sunetra Pawar should be sent to Rajya Sabha and must be given a state cabinet portfolio (MoS) in order to give strength to the party and the officer bearers," the letter written by Mankar said. 

The NCP had refused to take the offer of minister of state with independent charge in the Narendra Modi government on Sunday after reiterating that its Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel must be made cabinet minister. 

Sunetra Pawar had lost from Baramati Lok Sabha seat to sitting MP Supriya Sule in the recent general elections. -- PTI
