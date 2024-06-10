RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reasi terror attack: Terror groups claim responsibility, backtrack later
June 10, 2024  23:54
Three shadow groups associated with the banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed initially claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack on pilgrims in Jammu. 

However, following widespread condemnation and outrage over the deaths of nine individuals, including a two-year-old, in the assault, the groups quickly retracted their statements. 

The People's Anti-Facist Force, Revival of Resistance (both linked to Jaish), and The Resistance Front (affiliated with Lashkar-e-Tayiba) initially took to social media to assert their involvement in the attack on the bus travelling from Shiv Khori to Katra in Reasi, officials said. 

The assailants opened fire on the bus, causing it to plunge into a gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. 

While five victims succumbed to bullet wounds, ten others are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the Jammu region. -- PTI
