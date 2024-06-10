RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reasi terror attack: NIA team at spot, search ops on
June 10, 2024  11:46
Pic: Umar Ganie
An NIA team has reached Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and is coordinating with local police probing into the terror attack on a passenger bus that left nine people dead and several injured, officials said on Monday. 

 Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Reasi and is coordinating with the local police probing into the attack, the officials said.

 Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area on Sunday. 

The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Officials said nine people, including a two-year-old boy from Rajasthan and a 14-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, died in the attack. 

 They added that 41 people aged between three and 50 were injured in the ambush. Of them, 10 suffered gunshot injuries. PTI
