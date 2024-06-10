RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rajnath, Bhupender observers to elect Odisha CM
June 10, 2024  10:50
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the appointment of the Chief Minister of Odisha. 

 This decision was announced in an official release on Sunday by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of BJP. 

 "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Mr. Rajnath Singh, Union Minister, Government of India, and Mr. Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister, Government of India, as central observers for the election of the leader of the party's legislative assembly in Odisha," the release read.

 Notably, Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav took oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.
