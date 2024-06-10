RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM today
June 10, 2024  09:47
image
Legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Prem Singh Tamang, is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state on Monday, officials said. 

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

Tamang, who will take oath as chief minister for a second term, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting of the SKM on June 2.

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

The SKM had bagged 31 of the 32 seats in the recently held assembly elections. The opposition SDF won one seat. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Smriti, Anurag Thakur said after omission from Modi 3.0
What Smriti, Anurag Thakur said after omission from Modi 3.0

Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a post on X that his 18-year-long stint in public service has come to an end.

Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot
Suhana, Shanaya Make The Ganji Look Super Hot

Ganjis -- or vests -- are comfy, versatile and airy. Team it with tracks, denim pants or shorts for a winning combo.

Lawyers, MBAs, postgraduates among Modi's new cabinet
Lawyers, MBAs, postgraduates among Modi's new cabinet

As many as six who hold law degrees include cabinet ministers Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav and Kiren Rijiju.

Despite Losing Murugan Becomes Minister
Despite Losing Murugan Becomes Minister

FHe is the only one among 17 ministers from the outgoing council of ministers who lost the Lok Sabha polls to be reappointed minister.

Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?
Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?

The biggest challenge will be to convert his regime into a coalition of minds. But given the fact that he is instinctively an authoritarian leader and supporter of the hard Hindutva line, the survival of his government will depend on his...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances