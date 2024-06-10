RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prajwal Revanna sent to jail for 14 days
June 10, 2024  16:43
A court in Bengaluru on Monday sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, to 14 days judicial custody.        

He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court as his Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended today.       

The court on May 31 remanded him to SIT custody till June 6, and later extended it till June 10.        

While in their custody, the SIT conducted a detailed investigation, including gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, and questioned Revanna extensively about the allegations.       

The court, taking into consideration the gravity of the allegations and the evidence presented by the SIT, decided to remand him to judicial custody for 14 days, till June 24.       

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.      

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31.       

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.       

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.        

He was arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28. He was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.       

Prajwal Revanna has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.
