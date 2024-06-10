RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Porsche juvenile's father booked in one more cheating case
June 10, 2024  23:15
One more case of cheating was registered against the father of the minor boy allegedly involved in the May 19 Porsche car crash in Pune, a police official said on Monday. 

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the minor boy allegedly in an inebriated condition in Kalyani Nagar in Pune on that day. 

His father, who is a real estate developer, grandfather and mother along with some others are in jail in connection with cases related to the incident. 

Vishal Adsul, resident of one Nancy Brahma Residency in Pimpri Chinchwad, filed a complaint with Wakad police claiming the juvenile's father had not allotted open space to the residential society and had also developed two additional wings without consent, the official said. 

Based on Adsul's complaint, an offence was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 409 ( criminal breach of trust ) as well as relevant provisions of Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act against the juvenile's father and four others, he said. -- PTI
