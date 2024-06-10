RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Northwest, east India in for another heat wave spell
June 10, 2024  15:53
Northwest and east India are in for another spell of extreme heat, with temperatures predicted to rise by two to three degrees over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. 

 India experienced multiple intense and prolonged heat waves in April and May which tested the limits of human endurance and the country's disaster preparedness, as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, reported heat wave-related deaths. 

 "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions (are) likely over northwest and east India during the next five days," the IMD said in a statement. The heat wave is likely to impact parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, the Met office said.
