No peace in Manipur, address situation: Bhagwat
June 10, 2024  21:21
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat/File image
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority. 

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, he said conflict in various places and in society is not good. 

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation. 

"Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence," he said. 

"The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," the RSS chief asserted. -- PTI
