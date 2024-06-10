RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDA govt will collapse within a year: Sanjay Singh
June 10, 2024  08:51
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday claimed the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership will collapse in a year as it it expected to fail in meeting the expectations of NDA's constituents.
   
Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers that put emphasis on continuity, youth and experience while also rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)government.
 
"This new (Central) government that is going to be formed has a life of six months to one year. It will not last longer than this," Singh said during a press conference at the Circuit House in Prayagraj.
 
The AAP leader cited instances where one NDA government lasted just 13 days and another collapsed within 13 months, adding that the new government at the Centre would meet a similar fate.
  
In an apparent reference towards Modi, Singh said, "He is not going to do things as per the expectations of the (NDA) constituents from him. He will continue with his attitude of breaking political parties," the Rajya Sabha MP said.
 
"I would like to tell the TDP and JD-U that you should make your own Speaker, otherwise there is no guarantee as to how many MPs of your party will break away and join him," Singh added.
 
Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in the Modi 2.0 cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. -- PTI
