Narendra Modi's '3 Cs' advice to the PMO is...
June 10, 2024  17:14
In his first address to the officials of PMO, after assuming office of the Prime Minister for the third time, PM Modi says, "When we work, 3 things are very essential, and if we have these 3 things, then I don't believe that failure will be seen anywhere. 

"And when I say 3 things -- Clarity of Thoughts, as far as the government is concerned, I believe that there is no confusion. It knows it has to go this way and it has to be achieved. Such clarity of thought is the first requirement for the success of any work. 

"Faith in Conviction -- whatever I am listening to, whatever I am being told, I should not have disbelief in it... Faith in conviction, which I have heard, and experienced says that yes, my thoughts do not match. But this is the path, so let's go ahead, but even this is not enough.

"And Character to Act -- I have to mould my personality in such a way. I have to prioritize and devote myself to making the most of my time on that work."
