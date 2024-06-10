RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Mupperum vizha' will be held on June 15: DMK
June 10, 2024  23:44
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin
TN Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Monday said the mupperum vizha, three events to be celebrated together to mark a milestone will be held on June 15 at Coimbatore. 

Felicitating party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for leading the party to a grand victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls is one of the three celebrations. 

An event to celebrate the conclusion of the centenary commemoration (2023-24) of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) and thanking the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for making the candidates of DMK and allies victorious in the elections are the other two landmark occasions, a party release said. 

The mupperum vizha, to be presided by Stalin will be held at Coimbatore (CODISSIA complex) on June 15 at 4 pm and leaders of the DMK, the alliance parties and all the 40 successful candidates (39 from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry) will take part. 

The party had earlier announced that the vizha will be held on June 14 and it has now been postponed to June 15. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing
Afridi calls for Pakistan shake-up after poor showing

Former captain Shahid Afridi has proposed couple of changes to the Pakistan playing eleven following the dramatic loss to India in the T20 World Cup

T20 WC: South Africa edge Bangladesh; qualify for Super 8
T20 WC: South Africa edge Bangladesh; qualify for Super 8

South Africa created history as they defended the lowest ever total in the history of the T20 World Cup.

World Jr Girls' chess: Divya Deshmukh has slender lead
World Jr Girls' chess: Divya Deshmukh has slender lead

International Master Divya Deshmukh maintained a slender half-point lead after defeating Norman Kseniya of Russia in the eighth round of the World Junior Girls' chess championship in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Malviya sends Rs 10-cr defamation to Kolkata lawyer over FB allegation
Malviya sends Rs 10-cr defamation to Kolkata lawyer over FB allegation

In the notice, Malviya's lawyer said Sinha, in a post on Facebook, made "some false and defamatory allegation" with an intention to harm his client's reputation.

Key Modi ministers retain their previous portfolios
Key Modi ministers retain their previous portfolios

While there are some new faces in the cabinet, leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda and Jual Oram have returned as ministers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances