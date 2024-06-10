Mumbai Cricket Association prez dies in New York

Sign inCreate Account
Real Madrid will decline FIFA's invitation to participate in the Club World Cup as the governing body have undervalued the compensation
A massive manhunt is underway for three foreign terrorists, possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, responsible for the deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi that resulted in the loss of nine lives, including a two-year-old,...
Pakistan's Super 8 qualification chance hinges on winning big in their last two games against Canada and Ireland.
Sanjana thanked Jasprit for the interview, who replied saying: 'Seeing you in 30 minutes,' to which she quipped, 'What's for dinner?'
Former cricketer Anil Kumble believes Jasprit Bumrah's adaptability and unique skill-set are crucial for India's T20 World Cup success