RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi calls ex-Prez Patil, former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda
June 10, 2024  21:42
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up former President Pratibha Patil and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Devegowda and sought their blessings as he began his third term, official sources said. 

The prime minister spoke to them soon after he assumed charge on Monday morning. 

PM Modi had taken oath along with 71 other ministers, including 30 cabinet rank ministers, at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. 

Both Patil and Singh were president and prime minister respectively during the UPA government, while Devegowda was prime minister during the United Front government which was supported by the Congress. 

Devegowda's party Janata Dal-Secular is also a part of the current NDA and his son H D Kumaraswamy is a minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Did Pakistan's Imad Wasim deliberately waste balls?
Did Pakistan's Imad Wasim deliberately waste balls?

Former Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi came down heavily on the team management and the players, after their six-run loss to India on Sunday.

Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo
Recipe: Mayur's Dahi Aloo

Jazz up your summer lunch plate with this tangy potato curry.

T20 WC: Bangladesh limit South Africa to 113
T20 WC: Bangladesh limit South Africa to 113

Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed excelled in favourable conditions to help Bangladesh restrict South Africa to a modest 113/6.

Manipur awaits peace for a year, address it on priority: Bhagwat
Manipur awaits peace for a year, address it on priority: Bhagwat

He emphasised the need to get over with election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation.

Annapurna Devi succeeds Smriti Irani as women and child development minister
Annapurna Devi succeeds Smriti Irani as women and child development minister

With challenges such as raising the legal age of marriage for women, combating malnutrition among women and children, and addressing women's safety issues, the new ministers face a formidable agenda.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances