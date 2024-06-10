Modi calls ex-Prez Patil, former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda





The prime minister spoke to them soon after he assumed charge on Monday morning.





PM Modi had taken oath along with 71 other ministers, including 30 cabinet rank ministers, at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.





Both Patil and Singh were president and prime minister respectively during the UPA government, while Devegowda was prime minister during the United Front government which was supported by the Congress.





Devegowda's party Janata Dal-Secular is also a part of the current NDA and his son H D Kumaraswamy is a minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet. -- PTI

