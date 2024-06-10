Market salutes Modi 3.0, Sensex at all-time high





At the time of filing this report, Sensex was had breached 76,890.34, up 0.3 per cent, and Nifty at 23,372 points, up 0.4 per cent. They hit their record highs at 76,960.96 points and 23,411.90 points, respectively, at opening today. Most of the sectoral indices were in the green.

Indian stock indices continued their uptrend from the past week and opened at fresh record highs at the opening bell on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Council of Ministers took oath to office. A smooth transition in the government formation seemed to have boosted market sentiments.