Manohar Lal Khattar appointed Union Power Minister
June 10, 2024  21:02
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak and Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as power minister in the newly-formed Union Cabinet of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, an official statement said on Friday. 

Khattar will replace RK Singh who lost elections from Arrah in Bihar. 

Shripad Yesso Naik, who won the Lok Sabha election from North Goa, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy. 

As power minister Khattar will have to deal with various issues including high power demand and coal supply issues faced by power producers across the country. 

The power demand has already touched an all-time high of 250 GW in May this year. 

Earlier, the power ministry had projected that peak power demand was estimated to touch 260 GW during this summer season. -- PTI
