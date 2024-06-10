Manohar Lal Khattar appointed Union Power Minister





Shripad Yesso Naik, who won the Lok Sabha election from North Goa, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy.





As power minister Khattar will have to deal with various issues including high power demand and coal supply issues faced by power producers across the country.





The power demand has already touched an all-time high of 250 GW in May this year.





Earlier, the power ministry had projected that peak power demand was estimated to touch 260 GW during this summer season. -- PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak and Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as power minister in the newly-formed Union Cabinet of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, an official statement said on Friday.