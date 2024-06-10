RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Malviya sues RSS man for 'sexual misconduct' claims
June 10, 2024  14:24
Amit Malviya
Amit Malviya
BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya's legal team sent a legal notice to an RSS member Shantanu Sinha on 8th June.

The letter reads "...The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure..." 

For some context, here's a post on X by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.  She says, "An RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities. He has indulged in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but also in BJP offices in West Bengal. 

"The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women. The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The Trial' actor Noor Malabika Das found dead in Mumbai flat
'The Trial' actor Noor Malabika Das found dead in Mumbai flat

The decomposed body of the 31-year-old actor was found on Friday evening after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from her apartment, an official said.

Praise for Rohit and Co after defending lowest ever total in T20 WC
Praise for Rohit and Co after defending lowest ever total in T20 WC

The Indian cricket fraternity praised the team for pulling off the win.

When Ananya Felt Envy, Disgust...
When Ananya Felt Envy, Disgust...

'Putting yourself out there can be scary and fearful.'

'Like Everything, There's A Limit To Hindutva'
'Like Everything, There's A Limit To Hindutva'

'The inauguration of the Ram temple was the pinnacle of the BJP's religious politics.' 'Politics is dynamic. What goes up has to come down.'

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Modi for 3rd term
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Modi for 3rd term

Sharif was the only prime minister from India's neighbourhood who wasn't invited to the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances