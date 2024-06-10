Malviya sues RSS man for 'sexual misconduct' claims





The letter reads "...The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure..."





For some context, here's a post on X by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. She says, "An RSS member, Shantanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in nefarious activities. He has indulged in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but also in BJP offices in West Bengal.





"The only thing that we seek from the BJP is justice for women. The reality is less than 24 hours after PM Modi was sworn in, serious charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled against a very prominent office bearer of the BJP, the head of its IT cell. Today we seek the immediate removal of Amit Malviya from his position. It's an extremely influential position. It's a position of power and there can be no independent inquiry. There can be no independent probe. There cannot be justice unless and until he doesn't get removed from his position..."

BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya's legal team sent a legal notice to an RSS member Shantanu Sinha on 8th June.