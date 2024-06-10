Jitendra Singh is MoS for PMO for 3rd time in a row





He is also back in the ministry of Earth sciences as Union minister of state (independent charge), a portfolio held by him for some time in the last government.





The ministry's charge was assigned to Kiren Rijiju in May last year.





President Droupadi Murmu on Monday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government.





Singh will be minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and Earth sciences, MoS in PMO as well as in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, department of atomic energy and the department of space, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Monday retained the all-powerful Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as the Union minister of state for the third time in a row.