RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jitendra Singh is MoS for PMO for 3rd time in a row
June 10, 2024  20:28
Jitendra Singh
Jitendra Singh
Senior BJP leader Jitendra Singh on Monday retained the all-powerful Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as the Union minister of state for the third time in a row. 

He is also back in the ministry of Earth sciences as Union minister of state (independent charge), a portfolio held by him for some time in the last government. 

The ministry's charge was assigned to Kiren Rijiju in May last year. 

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday allocated portfolios to newly inducted ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government. 

Singh will be minister of state (independent charge) for science and technology and Earth sciences, MoS in PMO as well as in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, department of atomic energy and the department of space, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 3.0: The Cabinet Meets
Modi 3.0: The Cabinet Meets

On Monday, June 10, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra D Modi held the first meeting of his Cabinet at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Modi's top 4 retain portfolios; Nadda gets health, Shivraj agri
Modi's top 4 retain portfolios; Nadda gets health, Shivraj agri

Among the new entrants to the Union cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the agriculture and rural development portfolios, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda the health portfolio and...

After leading BJP for 4 years, Nadda returns as health minister
After leading BJP for 4 years, Nadda returns as health minister

He served as the Union health minister in Modi's first term from November 9, 2014 to May 30, 2019.

Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes, says Kumble
Bumrah key to India's T20 WC title hopes, says Kumble

Former cricketer Anil Kumble believes Jasprit Bumrah's adaptability and unique skill-set are crucial for India's T20 World Cup success

Meet India's new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Meet India's new sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya replaced Anurag Thakur in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances