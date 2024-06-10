It's official: Shah, Rajnath, Nirmala, Jaishankar retain portfolios





Among the new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been given the agriculture and rural development portfolios, BJP president J P Nadda the health portfolio and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar the power portfolio.





Nitin Gadkari will continue as road transport minister, while Dharmendra Pradhan will retain his education portfolio.





Kiren Rijiju has been moved from the earth sciences ministry to the parliamentary affairs ministry, while Arjun Ram Meghwal will continue as law minister.





Sarbananda Sonowal has retained the shipping portfolio, according to the statement.





Modi and 71 ministers took oath of office and secrecy on Sunday at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top four ministers -- Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar -- have retained their respective home, defence, finance and external affairs portfolios, according to an official statement.