RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Is Dr S Jaishankar retaining EAM portfolio?
June 10, 2024  12:24
image
Former External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar shares this image, writing, "Delighted to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely. @MMuizzu."

So is Dr S Jaishankar, who became India's external affairs minister in May 2019, retaining the portfolio?


In the course of the last five years, he has not only managed to shed that perception but confidently established himself as someone who shaped an assertive foreign policy navigating various geo-political challenges.

The 69-year-old Jaishankar, whose illustrious diplomatic career spanned four decades, on Sunday took oath as a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ
Modi 3.0: Allies' Pressure Will Differ

While the coalition will not be unstable because of pressures, the effort from partners will be to constantly remind the central government and the BJP how much it is dependent on them.

Green Mobility To Get Bigger Boost Under Modi 3.0
Green Mobility To Get Bigger Boost Under Modi 3.0

As Modi's government embarks on its third term, apart from ensuring these schemes boost India's green mobility, addressing bottlenecks like battery swapping and meeting PLI deadlines are likely to be the government's major tasks.

Simple, Sweet Swathi
Simple, Sweet Swathi

The actor who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Pavi Caretaker, has a wardrobe full of gorgeous fits.

Pink slips are out at Paytm as part of 'restructuring'
Pink slips are out at Paytm as part of 'restructuring'

Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and claimed that it is providing outplacement support for their smooth transition, according to a company statement. Paytm's sales...

Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant
Shastri Hails 'Inspirational' Pant

Rishabh Pant took three catches in India's narrow win over Pakistan on Sunday and fielding Coach T Dilip was quick to appreciate the efforts of his wards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances