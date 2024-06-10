RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How to annoy your neighbour N Korea style
June 10, 2024  13:32
A trash balloon
A trash balloon
 North Korea floated over 300 more waste-loaded balloons into South Korea, as tensions between the two countries continue to mount, Al Jazeera reported citing Seoul's military on Monday.

This comes after Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong warned Seoul to halt propaganda broadcasts across their tense border. She warned that the loudspeaker broadcasts risked provoking a "crisis of confrontation."

"This is a prelude to a very dangerous situation," Kim said in a statement carried by state media on Sunday.

The latest balloons carried only scrap paper and plastic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, unlike previous batches that carried unsanitary material such as manure, toilet paper and cigarette butts.

Military officials said they did not detect any balloons floating in the air as of 8:30 am (local time).

Loudspeaker broadcasts were resumed by South Korea hours earlier in response to the North sending more than 1,000 rubbish-carrying balloons in recent weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

In the past, the broadcasts have included international news and K-pop, both of which are restricted by the Kim regime. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus
Ramoji Rao, The Telugu Colossus

Ramoji Rao lived as the interface between business and politics and was an active participant in both for most of his remarkable life.

'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'
'I'm 33, Can't Find A Partner. Help!'

rediffGURU Shalini Singh, dating coach and founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service, offers advice on issues relating to love and compatibility in marriage, dating and more.

Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0
Unemployment: One of the BIG problems facing Modi 3.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government in its third term must tackle the problem of unemployment in the country, especially in the unorganised sector and in small and medium enterprises, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv...

Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!
Ashwin Trolls Rizwan!

Rizwan's poor strike rate and struggle in the middle was panned by Pakistan and Indian cricket fans alike, with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also chiming in.

Manipur CM's advance security convoy ambushed, 1 injured
Manipur CM's advance security convoy ambushed, 1 injured

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances