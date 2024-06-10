How to annoy your neighbour N Korea style





This comes after Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong warned Seoul to halt propaganda broadcasts across their tense border. She warned that the loudspeaker broadcasts risked provoking a "crisis of confrontation."





"This is a prelude to a very dangerous situation," Kim said in a statement carried by state media on Sunday.





The latest balloons carried only scrap paper and plastic, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, unlike previous batches that carried unsanitary material such as manure, toilet paper and cigarette butts.





Military officials said they did not detect any balloons floating in the air as of 8:30 am (local time).





Loudspeaker broadcasts were resumed by South Korea hours earlier in response to the North sending more than 1,000 rubbish-carrying balloons in recent weeks, Al Jazeera reported.





In the past, the broadcasts have included international news and K-pop, both of which are restricted by the Kim regime. -- ANI

North Korea floated over 300 more waste-loaded balloons into South Korea, as tensions between the two countries continue to mount, Al Jazeera reported citing Seoul's military on Monday.