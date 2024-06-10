RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Historic day after 60 years: Ministers on Modi 3.0
June 10, 2024  10:39
After Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive term on June 9, leaders from the BJP-led NDA coalition voiced confidence and enthusiasm for the formation of the Modi 3.0 government, highlighting ambitious goals for India's future.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the country will be ranked the third largest economy in the next 5 years. "Today is a very happy day for us. After 50-60 years today is a historic day because Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time after 60 years. In the next 5 years the goal of making India the greatest economy is going to be fulfilled and the country will be ranked third largest economy. India will develop and move ahead in the next 5 years," Shinde said.

The newly elected Union Minister Chirag Paswan credited the Prime Minister for entrusting his party, Lok Janshakti Party (RamVilas), with significant responsibilities, vowing to deliver on the trust placed in him.

"It's a big moment but moreover it's a huge responsibility for me. I will focus all my attention and dedicate myself wholeheartedly to fulfilling the immense responsibility entrusted to me by Prime Minister Ji, with complete honesty and hard work, ensuring that I can fulfil it to the best of my ability," Paswan said.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Madhya Pradesh minister, expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership assuring India's resurgence as a global leader (Vishwaguru)."The people of the country have again blessed PM Modi to make India develop, we are all very proud. I believe that India will once again become the 'Vishwaguru'," Vijayvargiya said.

Speaking on PM Modi's third time in office, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "There is a lot of hard work to be done. Narendra Modi is determined that we will do more work than in the first and second terms. In the third term, we will make India the third largest economy of the world."

TDP leader Ram Mohan Naidu said, "I am very happy about the whole oath-taking ceremony and it was a larger-than-life experience to be doing it at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of Narendra Modi and esteemed guest from our neighbouring country. Whatever responsibility I get, I will fulfil it with all my heart, we will work fast."

Suresh Gopi, BJP MP, acknowledged the beginning of a new chapter, expressing readiness to expand BJP's presence in southern India. "Today's celebration is only a kick-off (beginning). There are lots of things to be revealed. I was not expecting to be in the Council of Ministers. As an MP I have to work to expand the BJP in the South," Gopi said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Choudhary lauded PM Modi's leadership and predicted a period of accelerated development under his tenure.

"Congratulations to all the newly appointed ministers. The people of the whole country are celebrating Prime Minister Modi's third term... The pace of development will double," Sinha said.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India at the magnificent swearing-in ceremony that took place on Sunday with 30 cabinet ministers, 36 MoS, 5 MoS (independent charge) from the BJP and its allies joining the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

