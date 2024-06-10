Govt's attitude will change due to mandate: Pilot





Speaking to reporters in Tonk, where he inaugurated a 'Shaheed Smarak', the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.





Modi's third term, which always appeared inevitable, did not come with the massive mandate he and his party had been claiming, as the Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc fought a doughty rearguard battle to shock the BJP in its strongholds such as Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.





"It is a fractured mandate. It is not a mandate for any single party to form the government. It is an alliance government so it will not be able to work with the kind of attitude that it had in the last 10 years," Pilot told reporters in Tonk.





He said he cannot comment on what will happen in the future but the initial indications show that there will be a change in the NDA government's attitude.





"The Opposition members have won in large numbers. The arbitrary work that used to happen in parliament earlier will not be allowed to happen now.





"The entire opposition is united and the INDIA bloc will keep the government alert inside and outside parliament and will hold it accountable," he said. -- PTI

