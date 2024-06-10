RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Extortion case filed against Pappu Yadav
June 10, 2024  22:53
Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (left)/File image
A case was on Monday filed against newly elected Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav after a businessman accused him of trying to extort money. 

According to a statement issued by the police in Purnea district, Yadav summoned the complainant, who runs a furnishing business in his constituency, to his residence on June 4, when counting of votes took place, and asked him to cough up "Rs 1 crore". 

"The complainant alleged that Yadav, who had earlier made similar demands in 2021 and 2023, threatened to kill him if the demand was not met and warned him that he would have to deal with the MP for the next five years," the police statement read. 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the MP and his close aide Amit Yadav at mofussil police station, under sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was underway. 

Yadav, who has often been accused of strongarm tactics in a political career spanning over three decades, got elected from Purnea seat, which he wrested from two-term JD-U MP Santosh Kushwaha. -- PTI
