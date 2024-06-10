Chandrababu congratulates Modi on third term





He also wished him a successful and fulfilling tenure, devoted to his vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).





"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Modi on being sworn in as the prime minister of India for a remarkable third consecutive term," he said in a post on X on Sunday.





Naidu also extended congratulations to all the newly sworn in NDA cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), wishing them a successful tenure.





"May this ceremony mark the beginning of a new era of growth, development and prosperity for our nation," Naidu added.





The southern state received three ministerial berths in the newly sworn in NDA government -- one cabinet and two MoS.





TDP's Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu has been inducted into the Union Cabinet while Narasapuram MP B Srinivasa Varma and Guntur MP P Chandra Sekhar have been made ministers of state.





The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Parliamentary seats. -- PTI

