Chandrababu congratulates Modi on third term
June 10, 2024  10:17
image
Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate and BJP ally N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the prime minister for the third consecutive term. 

 He also wished him a successful and fulfilling tenure, devoted to his vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

 "On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Modi on being sworn in as the prime minister of India for a remarkable third consecutive term," he said in a post on X on Sunday. 

 Naidu also extended congratulations to all the newly sworn in NDA cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), wishing them a successful tenure. 

 "May this ceremony mark the beginning of a new era of growth, development and prosperity for our nation," Naidu added. 

 The southern state received three ministerial berths in the newly sworn in NDA government -- one cabinet and two MoS. 

 TDP's Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu has been inducted into the Union Cabinet while Narasapuram MP B Srinivasa Varma and Guntur MP P Chandra Sekhar have been made ministers of state. 

 The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Parliamentary seats. -- PTI
