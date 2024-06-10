RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


11 ministers from Rajya Sabha in new Council of Ministers
June 10, 2024  09:11
As many as eleven members of the new Council of Ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was sworn in on Sunday evening are from the Rajya Sabha.
 
The Council of Ministers in Modi 3.0 has 59 newly-elected MPs from the Lok Sabha.
 
Two of the new ministers of state -- Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian -- are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and are required to become a member of Parliament within six months of their oath-taking.
 
A total of 72 members of the Council of Ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent charge) and 36 ministers of state, were sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
 
Of the total 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, as many as five are Rajya Sabha members, while six other members of the Council of States have become ministers of state.
 
The Rajya Sabha members represent around 15 per cent of the members in the Council of Ministers.
 
Among the Cabinet ministers who are Rajya Sabha members are Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri.
 
Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of Rajya Sabha but have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.
 
L Murugan had contested the Lok Sabha election from the Nilgiri constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes but lost to the DMK.
 
The Rajya Sabha members who have been inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, B L Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey and Pabitra Margherita. -- PTI
