RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Women ministers in Modi govt down from 10 to 7
June 09, 2024  22:26
image
Seven women, including two in the Cabinet role, have been inducted into the new council of ministers in the 18th Lok Sabha.

There were 10 women ministers in previous council of ministers, which dissolved on June 5.

Those who were dropped include former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Darshana Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Pratima Bhoumik.

The new ministers inducted into the council of ministers are former Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MPs Annpurna Devi, Shobha Karandlaje, Raksha Khadse, Savitri Thakur, and Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel.

Sitharaman and Devi have been inducted in the Cabinet while the rest have sworn in as minister of state.

While Irani and Pawar lost her incumbent seat at Amethi and Dandori respectively, Jyoti, Jardosh, Lekhi and Bhoumik were dropped by the BJP and were not fielded.

Devi, Karandlaje, Khadse, Sehrawat, and Patel who have won the recent polls have been inducted in the new council of ministers.

A total of 74 women have won the Lok Sabha elections this year, a slight decrease from the 78 elected in 2019.

Narendra Modi, along with his 71 council of ministers, took the oath on Sunday as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

Modi's first term in 2014 saw eight ministers while in the second term six women ministers were sworn in and by the time the 17th Lok Sabha dissolved there were 10 women ministers.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers

Narendra Modi (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister
This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister

This Bhumihar leader has always been party supremo Kumar's strength, as this caste in Bihar is known to have wide political influence despite its small size.

French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set

A new era dawns at the French Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev clash for the championship title.

George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980
George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980

A ministerial berth for Kerala BJP general secretary George Kurian in the third Narendra Modi government is indeed a reward for a loyal party worker who has been active in the saffron party movement post-Emergency in the late 1970s.

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers
Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Along with Modi, senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, all ministers in Modi 2.0 Cabinet, took oath as cabinet ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. In all, 71 ministers...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances